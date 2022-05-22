NC DHHS Flu
Kyle Busch’s pit crew All-Stars for qualifying in Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Wrangler Ford, and Kyle...
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Wrangler Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Crunchy Cookie Toyota, race during the elimination bracket qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)(Chris Graythen | Getty Images)
By Stephen Hawkins (Associated Press)
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch.

He is on the pole for NASCAR’s annual $1 million non-points exhibition race at Texas.

Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.

All 20 drivers locked into Sunday night’s 24-car All-Star race field went through a normal one-lap qualifying. The top eight then went into that elimination bracket.

Busch had an easy lap in the semifinal round when Kyle Larson stalled his car.

Larson won his last two All-Star starts.

