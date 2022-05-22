First Alert: Heatwave coming to an end with storms throughout week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of showers and t-storms today as a cold front moves closer.

Marginal risk for severe storms later today

First Alert Sunday - Monday for rain & t-storms alongside a cold front

Much cooler air by Tuesday

Hot again today with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 89°. A broken line of showers and t-storms will move in starting in the afternoon into tonight from west to east. There is a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for a severe storm that contains strong winds and/or hail.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Overnight lows will drop near 66°.

A First Alert stays in place for Monday which looks to be the most active with multiple rounds of rain and t-storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler around 80°.

Severe weather outlook (WBTV)

Showers continue through Tuesday with spotty t-storms developing in the afternoon. Even cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs only in the low 70s.

Looking wet once again for Wednesday both in the morning and afternoon with shower and t-storm chances. As another cold front approaches Thursday, expect more scattered showers and t-storms.

Trending drier starting Friday into Memorial Weekend!

Stay cool!

