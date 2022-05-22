NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CUTE: Police rescue 10 ducklings trapped in storm drain

Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21,...
Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin made a rescue Saturday morning, but it wasn’t people they were rescuing.

The Hudson Police Department posted on Facebook with a warning of “Caution: Cuteness alert!” that two of its officers rescued 10 ducklings from a storm drain in the city.

All of the ducklings were safe after the officers were able to get them out of the storm drain, WEAU reported. No animals or officers were hurt, according to the police department. In a comment Saturday afternoon on the post, Police said that the ducklings were reunited with their parents.

A Hudson (Wis.) Police officer poses with 10 ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain on...
A Hudson (Wis.) Police officer poses with 10 ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)

Wildlife experts recommend contacting your local streets, fire or police department for help if you find ducklings that have fallen into a storm drain or sewer grate.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community holding fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
One person died after being ejected from a vessel on Lake Hickory on Saturday morning.
One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory
A Gastonia mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said she was on the way...
Gastonia mother says minivan was hit by gunfire on drive to graduation ceremony

Latest News

The 26th Annual Jerry Putnam Car Show will attract beautiful classic cars from throughout the...
26th Annual Jerry Putnam Car Show vital part Of Nazareth Child & Family Connection Fun Fest
The Kannapolis Youth Council has been awarded a state charter from the N.C. Department of...
Kannapolis Youth Council receives State Charter
The proposed budget will be presented.
Spencer alderman set called meeting
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US