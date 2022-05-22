NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Creator of ‘Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he...
The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colin Cantwell, the man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films, has died. He was 90.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday.

Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star.

He also worked on films including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “WarGames.”

Cantwell was born in San Francisco in 1932. Before working on Hollywood films, Cantwell attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he got a degree in animation. He also attended Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture.

In the 1960s he worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA on educational programs about flights. Cantwell worked with NASA to feed Walter Cronkite updates during the 1969 moon landing.

Cantwell wrote two science fictions novels. He is survived by his partner of 24 years, Sierra Dall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community holding fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
One person died after being ejected from a vessel on Lake Hickory on Saturday morning.
One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory
A Gastonia mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said she was on the way...
Gastonia mother says minivan was hit by gunfire on drive to graduation ceremony

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Wadesboro.
One killed in Anson County shooting, investigation ongoing
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County