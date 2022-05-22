NC DHHS Flu
Community holding fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer

Jessica Boesmiller died after being diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.
The fundraiser for the Huntersville mother will be held on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at Eleven Lakes Brewery.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jessica Boesmiller, a Huntersville mother with a rare eye cancer called ocular melanoma, died Wednesday from the disease.

“She was a true miracle. Wonder woman,” her friend said. “You see her smile. If she sat right here next to you, you’d think, you’d be friends with her your entire life.”

Doctors say every five in one million people get it, but Boesmiller was one of nearly 20 people in the small Huntersville-Cornelius area to be diagnosed.

As the community comes together to remember her and hold a fundraiser Sunday, her death earlier this week brings up questions about why so many cases of ocular melanoma are popping up in one area.

“Where is it? Where is it? Is it in the ground, is it in the water?” another friend, Teri Libby, asked.

The puzzling question led to state-funded research in 2020.

After multiple tests of blood, soil and the environment, researchers who teamed up with the town of Huntersville said they did not find anything.

As Boesmiller leaves behind a husband and four children, she will be sorely missed in the community.

Her fundraiser will be this Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at Eleven Lakes Brewery. All donations will help Jessica’s husband with medical expenses.

