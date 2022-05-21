NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver...
The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver after the trucks made contact on the highway.(mikeuk via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday.

The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers made contact with one another on the highway.

The commercial truck drivers then pulled to the side of the road, but for unknown reasons, officers said the situation escalated, with one of the drivers shooting and killing the other.

Kingston police identified the man who died as 42-year-old Alex Erik Miller and said the other truck driver was a 34-year-old man whose name was being held at this point in their investigation.

The shooter was cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the police department.

Detectives urged anyone who may have witnessed the initial collision or have more information to contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening.
Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old
From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville
Every day something isn’t done means another night Will has to sleep in the crawl space.
Homeless Charlottean sleeps in crawl space as affordable housing crisis worsens
Mailboxes
Fort Mill area hit by mail thieves stealing directly from blue drop-off boxes
An example of what THC gummies can look like. Delta 9 THC gummies were recently brought to...
Student found with THC gummies at Lakeshore Middle School

Latest News

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by train
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County