Tips on keeping your cooling costs low during the hot weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As inflation rises and the temperature outside continues to climb, your bank account could feel the pinch.

People are using different methods to save money and keep their house cool this week, and others said it was too hot to think about cost saving measures. That could change once their next energy bill arrives, so Duke Energy talked about saving on your energy bill.

“Of course, electricity is a concern, definitely, just like gas and everything,” Charlotte resident Frankie Sutton said.

Turning off the lights when you leave a room sounds simple, but energy experts say it can make a big difference as you try to keep your bill down during this hot weather.

High temperatures outside generally mean turning up the AC.

“We’re coming into the season here we see energy usage the highest for customers and that translate into higher bills, add to that, like everything in the industry, costs are increasing,” Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said.

Everyday people have simple methods they’re using to save.

“At five o’clock, that’s when I turn the AC on,” Sutton said.

His method is turning on the air conditioner when energy demands and the temperatures start to cool off outside, and he turns off the AC early in the morning. This allows his home to stay cool most of the day when the heat is increasing outside.

“Basically, it just stays cool all the way until like three o’clock,” he added.

Duke Energy had these tips for people to help keep their bill low.

“A ceiling fan can actually help to make the room feel up to about four degrees cooler than it actually is, and that can help you save energy because it’s going to use a whole lot less energy than your air conditioner, and that’s a great, great practice,” Brooks said.

According to Duke Energy, your air-conditioning unit and hot-water heater use the most energy in your home.

They advise people to close the blinds on the sunny side of the house, take showers instead of baths, do full loads of laundry, do full loads of dishes when using a dishwasher, and cook using the microwave instead of your stove to save on energy.

“When the temperature gets below say 72, 71, you’re in the 60s that evening, think about opening those windows and letting some of that cooler air into the house, that can kind of give your home a head start over the night time to get your home more comfortable before the heating of the day comes back the next day,” Brooks said.

Duke Energy said most homes have smart meters, so you can log into your Duke Energy account to see your hourly and daily usage. From there you can set usage alerts to have a better sense of what you’re using so your bill will not be a shock at the end of the month.

