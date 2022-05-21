Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many as 7,000 customers were without power after a round of showers in Charlotte and the surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy’s power-outage map, about 4,000 customers in the Salisbury and China Grove areas were without power at 5 p.m. As of 6 p.m., only about 1,000 are still experiencing an outage.

The map also showed outages in the Mount Holly and Belmont areas. As many as 1,800 customers were affected by those outages, but service has mostly been restored in those areas.

Up to 1,000 customers in Fort Mill, S.C. also were without power. Currently, less than 500 of those outages remain.

All remaining outages are expected to be restored by Saturday night.

