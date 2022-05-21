NC DHHS Flu
Rain chances continue for next few days, temperatures to cool off after weekend

A First Alert is in place for Sunday and Monday as afternoon, evening storms are possible.
A cold front will soon move in, bringing cooler temperatures.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More unsettled weather is on the way for the second half of the weekend. With plenty of moisture in place and a cold front pushing east, we are going to see chances for rain in the forecast through the start of next week.

  • Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy.
  • Sunday and Monday: First Alert, afternoon and evening showers, storms.
  • Tuesday: Showers likely, cooler.

After a stormy afternoon, the overnight hours will be much quieter with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Our next First Alert is for Sunday as more afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The First Alert will continue into Monday for widespread showers and thunderstorms across our area. Some storms could briefly turn severe; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday's Futurecast
Monday's Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday more showers are likely across the Carolinas with the slow-moving cold front pushing eastward. Highs on Tuesday will be much cooler than last week, ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we cannot rule out the possibility of more wet weather, so we’ll keep the slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

On Friday, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Next Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant for now with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

