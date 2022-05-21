Police request public’s assistance in locating missing 62-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Ronald Rudisill was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. at Atrium Main Hospital at 1000 Blythe Blvd. in Charlotte.

Rudisill was wearing blue hospital scrubs when he was last seen.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Rudisill is described as a Black man with brown eyes and short black hair that is turning gray.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself or get help if he encounters an emergency.

Anyone with information on Rudisill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

