NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police request public’s assistance in locating missing 62-year-old man

Ronald Rudisill was last seen on Friday at Atrium Main Hospital.
CMPD is searching for Ronald Rudisill, who was last seen Friday afternoon.
CMPD is searching for Ronald Rudisill, who was last seen Friday afternoon.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Ronald Rudisill was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. at Atrium Main Hospital at 1000 Blythe Blvd. in Charlotte.

Rudisill was wearing blue hospital scrubs when he was last seen.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Rudisill is described as a Black man with brown eyes and short black hair that is turning gray.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself or get help if he encounters an emergency.

Anyone with information on Rudisill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Related: Silver Alert canceled for 62-year-old Gastonia man after he is found unharmed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville
It's called Information Blocking. It requires healthcare providers to give patients access...
Woman learns she has cancer through email, wants situation to be lesson to others
Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.
Virginia man charged in chase in Rowan County on Wednesday, accused of hitting several cars including police cars
Julius Chambers HS
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games

Latest News

A Gastonia mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said she was on the way...
Gastonia mother says minivan was hit by gunfire on drive to graduation ceremony
Saving money on energy costs
Tips on keeping your cooling costs low during the hot weather
Dangers for pets in hot cars and in hot temperatures
Watch out for common pet dangers as hot temperatures arrive
A student brought a gun to Ranson Middle School on May 19.
‘There shouldn’t be guns in schools:’ NC Safer Schools Task Force discusses gun violence education, prevention