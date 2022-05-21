NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by train

The incident took place near Optimist Park in the NoDa area.
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday.
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered injuries after being struck by a train near Optimist Park.

The incident took place at 101 E. 16th Street, just off of North Tryon Street in the NoDa area.

Medic confirmed that the person was treated for life-threatening injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: CMPD searching for driver that fled scene after pedestrian struck and killed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening.
Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old
From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville
Every day something isn’t done means another night Will has to sleep in the crawl space.
Homeless Charlottean sleeps in crawl space as affordable housing crisis worsens
Mailboxes
Fort Mill area hit by mail thieves stealing directly from blue drop-off boxes
An example of what THC gummies can look like. Delta 9 THC gummies were recently brought to...
Student found with THC gummies at Lakeshore Middle School

Latest News

Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
One person died after being ejected from a vessel on Lake Hickory on Saturday morning.
One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
Sound the Alarm campaign in Concord Saturday
Promoting smoke alarm installation on National American Red Cross Founder's Day