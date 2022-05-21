Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by train

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered injuries after being struck by a train near Optimist Park.

The incident took place at 101 E. 16th Street, just off of North Tryon Street in the NoDa area.

Medic confirmed that the person was treated for life-threatening injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

