One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County

Detectives believe a disagreement at a man’s home led to the shooting.
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was killed in a shooting in Salisbury on Friday night.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a gunshot call at 5840 Wildwood Road at approximately 9:52 p.m. on Friday.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, dead inside the home with two gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that Erick Brown, 60, was a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities believe that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement earlier on Friday between Hoots and Brown.

RCSO also says that Brown went to the address of the homicide, which was Hoots’ residence, where another disagreement occurred.

Brown was later arrested at his home without incident. Detectives located a 9mm High Point pistol in the home that is suspected to have been used in the shooting.

Brown is being charged with murder and is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

He is scheduled to have a first court appearance on Monday, May 23.

