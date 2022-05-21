One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the boat he was riding in took a sudden turn early Saturday morning near the Highway 321 bridge on Lake Hickory.

According to N.C. Wildlife officials, two people were aboard the vessel when it suddenly turned to the left and ejected both people from the boat.

Officials confirmed that one of the vessel’s passengers was wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). The other was not.

The passenger wearing the PFD was able to swim to the bank and tried to locate the other person, who had been operating the vessel. 911 was called at approximately 4 a.m.

Search crews recovered the operator’s body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Josh Fowler.

After ejecting the passengers, the vessel eventually came to a stop on the bank.

