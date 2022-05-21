Local mom using social media to alert families of in-stock baby formula

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues, one Charlotte-area mother is hoping to help other families through social media.

“I thought maybe when I’m in the store, I’m taking photos anyway, I’ll just start posting a picture of what the aisle looks like and maybe someone will see something they need,” Suzanne Young said.

Young created the Twitter account @BabyFormulaCLT. Her goal is to alert families of when baby formula is in-stock at stores across the Charlotte area.

“I just get sick to my stomach when I go in and see what it looks like in the stores,” she said. “I just can’t believe it and I feel so bad for the parents.”

Carolina Riano, of Harrisburg, is a mom of an 8-month-old.

She says she’s had to lean on family members hundreds of miles away when her Similac formula ran out and shelves locally turned up sour.

“It’s a lot of anxiety because you don’t want your children to be hungry,” Riano said. “I mean, you can be hungry, but a child cannot.”

Riano has also turned to social media, hoping to find formula.

“If somebody posts on Facebook, ‘hey, in South Charlotte, there is some.’ By the time you get there, there is nothing,” she said.

Young is hoping her account can help families such as the Rianos. If you’re in store and spot formula on store shelves, you can also help.

She asking you to take a photo, tag @BabyFormulaCLT on Twitter with the store name, location, date and time.

You can help! Tag @BabyFormulaCLT with your photos of the baby formula section and I will retweet them. Please include the store name, location, date, and time the photo was taken. Thank you! — CLTBabyFormulaWatch (@BabyFormulaCLT) May 20, 2022

“Parents don’t need this stress. It’s important to everyone that you know that the children can get what they need,” Young said.

Riano also knows how valuable social media can be.

“It’s been really helpful,” she said. “Before we were sharing products but after the formula problem, we’ve been able to share information.”

