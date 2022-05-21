Hot, humid weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid for today with a high of about 90 degrees with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Not a washout this weekend; hot and humid conditions

First Alert Sunday - Monday for rain and thunderstorms along a cold front

High temperatures drop starting Monday

The heat continues into today with partly cloudy skies and rain chances starting after noontime. Scattered afternoon and evening t-storms can be expected today with a Level 1 risk for a severe storm that contains strong winds and/or hail.

Severe weather outlook (First Alert Weather)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows will drop near 67 degrees.

A dry start to Sunday will be followed by partly cloudy skies with highs near 89 degrees and rain chances increasing for the afternoon and evening.

A First Alert is in place for scattered rain and thunderstorms along a cold front. Rain will begin after noontime first in the mountains and foothills then continue in the piedmont and sandhills for the late afternoon and evening.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

The First Alert continues into Monday. The morning will bring widespread rain across the area into most of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain will taper off for the evening and night. Highs for the day will be much cooler in the low 80s.

Even cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 70s! Isolated rain chances are expected for most of the workweek.

Stay cool!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

