Gastonia mother says minivan was hit by gunfire on drive to graduation ceremony

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said she was on the way to one of her daughters’ graduation ceremony when her minivan was hit by a bullet.

The woman spoke to WBTV under the condition of anonymity Friday evening. She said the incident happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Hudson Blvd. and Highway 321 in Gastonia. The mother said she was turning from Hudson Blvd. on to 321 when the shot was fired.

“As I was turning the corner, I heard what sounded like a gunshot,” said the woman. “I immediately tried to pull over some place safe. I did have my kids in the car. My most important thing was that they were okay.”

She said she was able to pull the van over in a parking lot and check on the safety of her family. She said none of her children were hurt, but she did discover a bullet hole in the back of the van.

“I’m very thankful. My kids are my life. They’re the reason I wake up every morning and it was literally a foot and a half away from my window where my 6-year-old was sitting,” explained the mother.

She said she called the police and then eventually filed a police report after attending her daughter’s graduation ceremony. The concerned mother said she doesn’t have any ongoing disputes with people and doesn’t think the gunshot happened because of any sort of road rage.

“I was just driving. We had plenty of time. I wasn’t in a rush,” she said. “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know where it came from and that’s the scary part.”

The Gaston County mother said she is hoping someone will see the story about her van and call police if they have any information about the gunshot.

“What are people thinking? Guns are dangerous. They’re not meant for what people are using them for,” she said.

