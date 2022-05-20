Watch out for common pet dangers as hot temperatures arrive

NC DHHS Flu
As the summer months are nearly here, there are some important things to keep in mind to keep your pets safe.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With this heat wave, it’s critical you take care of yourself and your pets. Animals don’t sweat like we do and have different ways of communicating that they’re hot.

CMPD Animal Care and Control keeps busy on hot days like we’ve had recently.

“Summer’s a big month for pet safety, with heat being number one,” CMPD Animal Care and Control’s Melissa Knicely said.

Knicely says that on an average 90-degree or above day, her office gets about 10 heat-related calls and welfare checks for animals in Mecklenburg County. Most are about animals left alone in cars.

“The interior of a car can heat up in a matter of minutes to a temperature that’s deadly for animals,” she said.

A car can reach 110 degrees when temperatures outside are only in the 60s!

Think about what that means for a day like Friday, which was hotter than 90 degrees.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal to leave an animal in a confined vehicle in dangerous conditions.

Dogs can overheat quickly in warm weather, so keep them hydrated.

Early mornings or late evenings are the recommended times for walking pets because temperatures are cooler.

The “five-second test” is an easy way to make sure asphalt is not too hot for your pets to walk on.

“You put your hand on the asphalt, and if you can’t leave it there for more than five seconds because it’s burning, then it’s too hot for your dogs’ paws,” Knicely said.

Vet clinics say that on a 90-degree day, pavement temperatures can reach 150 degrees.

