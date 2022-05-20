VIDEO: Man pulls knife on armed motorcyclist in road rage incident, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have a man under arrest in a road rage incident that could have turned deadly.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to an intersection on calls about an armed confrontation on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist told deputies that he was cut off while driving by a silver Toyota, and when they stopped, the driver of the Toyota got out of the vehicle and approached him with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota, later identified as 50-year-old Rafael Rivera, stepped aggressively toward the motorcyclist and began slashing a knife at him. The motorcyclist, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, then pulled out his firearm in defense and told Rivera to back away, which he did.

The confrontation was recorded by the motorcyclist’s wife, who was also a passenger on the bike that afternoon.

FCSO deputies said they arrived moments later and arrested Rivera after checking video of the incident and speaking to witnesses.

“Traffic disagreements should never result in violence in our streets. In this particular incident, the video captured by the victim’s wife clearly shows that her husband’s life was threatened. I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Rivera was taken to a detention facility after the incident. The sheriff’s office reports Rivera has been arrested four times since 2015 on previous charges that involved theft and trespassing.

“The offender is lucky he was not shot. I also remind the community to not take traffic enforcement into their own hands and control their anger. Call the sheriff’s office instead,” Staly said.

