Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening.

North Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTV the wreck happened at NC 150 and Maple Springs Church Road around 6:40 p.m.

Troopers say a white Honda was headed west on 150 and made a left turn in front of a black Chevrolet heading east. The Chevrolet struck the Honda on the passenger side door.

The passenger in the Honda, later identified as 16-year-old Gabriel Dean Dibruno of Shelby, was killed on impact. The driver was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to Atrium Health Cleveland and are expected to be OK.

READ ALSO: Cleveland County deputy stabbed while attempting to serve warrant

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.