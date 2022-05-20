Tips for roller skating beginners

NC DHHS Flu
The staff at Kate’s Skating Rink in Indian Trail show off moves for beginners.
Whether you've never stepped wheel in a skating rink or haven't been for a while, here are a few tips on the basics of roller skating.
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIAN LAND, N.C. (QC Life) - Local skating rinks are reporting an uptick in customers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

QC Morning’s Cheryl Brayboy laced up skates for the first time in about a decade to hit the rink at Kate’s Skating Rink’s Indian Trail location.

Family-owned for the last three generations, the owners grew up skating and didn’t mind showing off a move or two for beginners.

You can check out Kate’s and their other locations here.

YOU MAY LIKE: Pop-up roller skating rink coming to Charlotte

