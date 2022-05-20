Student found with THC gummies at Lakeshore Middle School

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Paramedics were called to a middle school in Iredell County after officials say “several” students ate Delta 9 THC gummies yesterday.

According to a statement from Iredell-Statesville Schools, the gummies were brought in by a student at Lakeshore Middle School. The students who consumed them did so by choice, officials say.

“We ask our parents to talk with their children about the dangers of taking substances from other people and continue to remind students not to share food or snacks, especially if they are uncertain of the item,” the statement read in part.

Officials say those who bring, ingest or use illegal substances could be expelled, suspended, and/or face criminal charges.

There is no word if any students were taken to a hospital by paramedics.

