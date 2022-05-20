Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Gastonia man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Gastonia man.

The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is searching for Phillip Tobias, who was last seen near 916 S. Marietta Street.

According to a post on GPD’s Facebook page, he was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Tobias is described as a six-foot tall Black man weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing gold-framed glasses, a black shirt, a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Tobias, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Phillip Tobias should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

Related: CMPD: Missing 77-year-old woman found, reunited with family

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.