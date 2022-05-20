NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Gastonia man

Phillip Tobias was last seen near 916 S. Marietta Street.
Phillip Tobias, 62, of Gastonia.
Phillip Tobias, 62, of Gastonia.(NC Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Gastonia man.

The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is searching for Phillip Tobias, who was last seen near 916 S. Marietta Street.

According to a post on GPD’s Facebook page, he was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Tobias is described as a six-foot tall Black man weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing gold-framed glasses, a black shirt, a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Tobias, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Phillip Tobias should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

