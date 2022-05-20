Record-breaking heat expected today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed just off the Carolina coast and a stalled front back to our west, we’ll stay hot and humid right through the weekend.

Hottest day of the year today!

Stays hot over the weekend

Storm chances slowly ramp up

With hazy sunshine, a gusty southwest breeze and poor air quality, Charlotte will likely break the record high of 95 degrees set in 1964. There’s little chance for any coupling thundershowers.

Record-challenging heat (First Alert Weather)

Under mostly clear skies, we’ll only back down to the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight.

Records won’t be seriously challenged over the weekend, but the lower 90s are forecast for Saturday and most neighborhoods outside of the mountains should still be close to 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

As for rain, a few spotty thunderstorms may drift out of the mountains and down into the piedmont during the late afternoon or evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday, however, the chance is less than 50-50.

Looking beyond the weekend, a cold front will finally drift our way from the west so our rain chances will gradually increase on Monday. With more clouds and better rain chances, we should back down to the lower 80s Monday before falling further to the upper 70s Tuesday.

Precipitation chance (First Alert Weather)

Clouds and scattered showers are still in the forecast for Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

