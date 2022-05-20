Hot weekend ahead, with late-day storms likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the lower 90s for Saturday and around 90 degrees for Sunday, with scattered, late-day thunderstorms likely. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday, bringing more seasonable temperatures for next week.

Saturday: Lower 90s with scattered, late-day storms possible.

Sunday: Around 90 degrees, with lower 80s by Monday.

Next week: Highs mainly in the lower 80s, daily storm chances.

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont and in the lower 60s for the mountains.

The heat continues for Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with scattered, late-day storms likely. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Weekend outlook for the WBTV viewing area. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday into Monday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Some storms may be strong-to-severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail possible.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains.

Scattered rain and storms are expected to continue for Monday, with high temperatures back in the lower 80s.

High temperatures stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s for next week, with isolated storms at times.

Use caution in the heat this weekend, and stay weather-aware for any storms!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

