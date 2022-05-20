Hot today, First Alert Sunday into Monday for widespread showers and thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With plenty of sunshine and dry conditions temperatures will climb into the 90s this afternoon.

Rest of today: Mostly sunny, near-record breaking or record-breaking heat

Saturday: Hot, PM storms

Sunday: Hot, scattered PM storms

The rest of our Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot with highs in the mid-90s. If we make it to 96 degrees, that will break the record of 95 degrees set back in 1964.

After sunset (8:24 p.m.), we’ll be in for a warm night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Along with the heat, the weekend will be active with chances for storms each afternoon. Saturday will start out partly cloudy and warm but, in the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We have a First Alert in place for Sunday through Monday as we’re expecting numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop across the Carolinas ahead of a cold front.

On Sunday, showers and storms will be possible during any part of the day. Highs on Sunday will range from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Monday looks to be a stormy day with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be cooler with a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss storms. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

