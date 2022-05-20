Coroner: 1 dead, another injured in Lancaster Co., S.C. wreck

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle ran off the side of the road in Lancaster County Thursday, according to officials.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese told media the wreck happened sometime Thursday on Highway 521 North near Doby’s Bridge Road.

According to Deese, the car ran off the road, then hit a ditch and embankment.

The driver of the car and passenger were both taken to a hospital. The passenger, identified as 87-year-old William Edward Adams, died from his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

