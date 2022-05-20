Assault charges against Mecklenburg Co. detention officer dropped, no probable cause found by magistrate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County magistrate found no probable cause in a case related to an assault arrest of a county detention officer.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Jaquan Kitt, who had been with the department since 2016, was arrested after an off-duty incident took place at his home.

Kitt was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was released after the magistrate found no probable cause on all charges.

“I was made aware of the supporting facts regarding this incident, and we have initiated an internal investigation,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a prepared statement. “I was surprised by the alleged actions of Officer Kitt and the magistrate’s decision. We will work with the District Attorney’s office and if there is evidence to support that Officer Kitt’s conduct during this incident has violated our policies or if it’s later determined that probable cause does exist and criminal charges are filed against Officer Kitt, we will take the appropriate action at that time.”

