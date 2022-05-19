NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana wildlife sanctuary announced the death of a beloved chimpanzee who was one of its oldest residents.

Chimp Haven in Keithville announced 62-year-old Ladybird died after spending 11 years at the sanctuary, KSLA reported.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Ladybird’s passing. At 62 years old, Ladybird was among our oldest retirees at Chimp Haven and a beloved personality and fixture of the sanctuary,” Chimp Haven said in a post on Facebook.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

The sanctuary said Ladybird’s “gap-toothed grin and sweet, goofy temperament” always brightened people’s days.

Chimp Haven said Ladybird was born in the wild in 1960 before being brought into the U.S. as a baby.

The 200-acre sanctuary has more than 300 chimpanzees. Many of the primates were used in biomedical research before getting to enjoy retirement.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

A Yale study said wild chimpanzees have an average life expectancy of about 33 years under the right ecological conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
It's called Information Blocking. It requires healthcare providers to give patients access...
Woman learns she has cancer through email, wants situation to be lesson to others
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville

Latest News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
NATO chief: Dispute with Turkey over Sweden, Finland will be resolved
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp’s jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval Capt. Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp,...
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies