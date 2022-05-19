NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (CNN) - Authorities in Utah stopped traffic Wednesday to allow a bear to safely cross a highway.

Police said they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it became worried as it headed toward the highway.

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily populated areas.

This year, they’re expecting a possible increase in incidents of bears getting into people’s trash looking for food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Authorities arrested Devonte Johnson following an assault at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Man charged with attempted rape and kidnapping of woman at Meck Co. Courthouse
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Latest News

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court
David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are facing off in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate...
Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary could face recount
Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.
Virginia man charged in chase in Rowan County on Wednesday, accused of hitting several cars including police cars
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
Julius Chambers HS
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games