NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wanted man leads Chester County deputies on chase before being captured

The chase happened in the Fort Lawn area
Jonathan Neely
Jonathan Neely(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler driven by 32-year-old Jonathan Neely. Neely was known to have a federal probation warrant.

Neely didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase in the Fort Lawn area. The chase ended between Edwards Road and River Road where Neely was captured on foot.

Nobody was injured and Neely is being transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
It's called Information Blocking. It requires healthcare providers to give patients access...
Woman learns she has cancer through email, wants situation to be lesson to others
From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

Roughly 12,000 students in the district are in the Exceptional Children’s program.
CMS helps parents navigate the exceptional children’s program, identifying resources for students
High temperatures don’t stop families from hiking Crowders Mountain
High temperatures are not stopping families from hiking Crowders Mountain
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Former Wells Fargo employee sentenced to 70 years in prison for child pornography