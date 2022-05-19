Wanted man leads Chester County deputies on chase before being captured

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler driven by 32-year-old Jonathan Neely. Neely was known to have a federal probation warrant.

Neely didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase in the Fort Lawn area. The chase ended between Edwards Road and River Road where Neely was captured on foot.

Nobody was injured and Neely is being transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.