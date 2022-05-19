NC DHHS Flu
Virginia man charged in chase in Rowan County on Wednesday, accused of hitting several cars including police cars

Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.
Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Virginia who ran through a stop sign at an intersection in western Rowan County triggered a pursuit that resulted in his arrest and damages to several cars along the way.

Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald, 32, of Chatham, VA., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and speeding to elude arrest. Bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies say the incident began when a deputy saw Fitzgerald go through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 801 just afternoon 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The deputy attempted to stop Fitzgerald, but the driver kept going, frequently running off and back on the road.

The pursuit continued into Salisbury on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Fitzgerald’s Hyundai Elantra struck several cars, and deputies say he hit a deputy’s vehicle. The chase ended in front of a car dealership after the Hyundai was slowed by stop sticks that punctured the tires. Fitzgerald kept driving until a deputy was able to use a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Deputies located a plastic bag that contained a white substance that Fitzgerald had thrown from the car. A set of scales covered with a white powder residue was found in the car, along with $343 cash.

