Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged after a shoplifting incident led to a police chase on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mooresville Police Department (MPD), police received a call at 2:26 p.m. reporting shoplifters at a Tractor Supply in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive.

Four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were pursued by police.

Officers put out stop sticks to disable the suspects’ vehicle, but the chase ended in a collision with three other vehicles on Williamson Road near Cardigan Way.

Following the crash, all four suspects fled on foot and were taken into custody shortly after.

They were all transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No other patients were transported.

While searching the suspects’ car, police found two realistic BB guns.

Christopher Mark Beeler, 47, was charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, and was served with an outstanding warrant for absconding probation. He received a $30,000 secured bond.

Lionel Jay Thomas, 53, was charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, habitual larceny, resist, delay, or obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and was served with eight outstanding warrants for arrest. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

Kandy Michelle Poole, 49, was charged with felony flee to elude, felony conspiracy, felony larceny, resist, delay, or obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and several other traffic-related charges. She received a $100,000 secured bond.

The fourth suspect was not charged.

Related: Authorities: Chase that began in Salisbury ends with crash in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.