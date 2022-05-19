NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
It's called Information Blocking. It requires healthcare providers to give patients access...
Woman learns she has cancer through email, wants situation to be lesson to others
From left to right: Christopher Mark Beeler, Lionel Jay Thomas, Kandy Michelle Poole.
Three charged after shoplifting, car chase in Mooresville
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
Roughly 12,000 students in the district are in the Exceptional Children’s program.
CMS helps parents navigate the exceptional children’s program, identifying resources for students
High temperatures don’t stop families from hiking Crowders Mountain
High temperatures are not stopping families from hiking Crowders Mountain
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting