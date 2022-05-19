CMPD investigating fatal robbery at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers after a man was killed early morning Thursday in a shooting they say stemmed from a robbery at the Townes at University apartments.

Police were called to the area apartments, located off Blackhawk Road, around 12:47 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they attempted life-saving efforts until Medic arrived and took him to an area hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.