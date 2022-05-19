NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD investigating fatal robbery at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

Officers say the shooting happened around 12:47 a.m.
Police say a robbery turned deadly after a man was shot at the Townes at University apartments.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers after a man was killed early morning Thursday in a shooting they say stemmed from a robbery at the Townes at University apartments.

Police were called to the area apartments, located off Blackhawk Road, around 12:47 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they attempted life-saving efforts until Medic arrived and took him to an area hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Authorities arrested Devonte Johnson following an assault at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Man charged with attempted rape and kidnapping of woman at Meck Co. Courthouse
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Latest News

The last live Cheerwine Festival brought 1000's of people to downtown Salisbury in 2019.
Cheerwine Festival set for return to downtown Salisbury on Saturday
The concerts feature the awe inspiring music of musical classics with vocalists performing with...
Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s Meroney Theater for a one night concert
Police say a robbery turned deadly after a man was shot at the Townes at University apartments.
CMPD investigating deadly robbery
Charlotte Water says this new system will allow the agency to call, text and email customers...
Charlotte Water announcing new warning system