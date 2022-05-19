NC DHHS Flu
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games

This comes just a day after CMS announced new steps to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Julius L. Chambers High School is forfeiting all of its 2021-22 football games, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says.

The school becomes the third CMS football team in the past few months to forfeit last year’s game due to an ineligible player on the roster.

They made it all the way to the State Championship last season.

This comes just a day after CMS announced new steps to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.

Myers Park and West Charlotte had to forfeit their seasons because ineligible students played on the team.

Myers Park had to pay $6,700 from earned playoff games and received a $250 fine.

CMS officials said this plan will be for middle and high school athletes and the training and symposiums will be introduced before August. Parents will also be notified about the symposium before school starts.

