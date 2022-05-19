High temperatures are not stopping families from hiking Crowders Mountain

NC DHHS Flu
Experts recommend hydrating before doing any physical activity, such as hiking.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CROWDERS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The first heat wave of the season officially started today.

While many are running indoors to air-conditioning, many are also spending time outdoors.

That includes hikers at Crowders Mountain in Gaston County.

From adults, to kids, to pets - they’re here for a good time.

“We decided to go in the morning to beat some of the heat, and try to get past all the crowds as well,” hiker Krissy Hess said.

Many said they got here early, which is smart, because the hottest time of the day is usually around noon to 3 p.m.

“We packed a lot of water, made sure we all had hats on to help our heads, protect our face from the sun,” another hiker Kayla Brice said.

The trek to the top can be deceptively challenging and exhausting.

Deputy Chief of Gastonia Fire Department Brady Best said that on average, they do more than 100 calls for service on the mountain per year.

Such calls could include rescues.

“Mostly we see individuals that don’t prepare for this type of terrain; they don’t have the proper footwear, they’re not hydrated,” Best said.

Aside from preparing clothes and drinking water, he reminded hikers to hike with a partner so they can call 911 in case of an emergency.

“You prepare yourself, you know you’re going to be hiking, so you bring all the essentials and then, you know, pray that nothing goes wrong,” Brice said.

Experts urge you to stay hydrated - drink before you feel thirsty, because when you’re thirsty, you’re already mildly dehydrated.

Dehydration, the CDC says, contributes to heat exhaustion.

Experts also advise you wear loose clothing and sun protective clothing like a hat.

