Hickory ranked as one of the best cities to live in the state, country

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A big honor for a little town.

U.S. News just released its list of best places to live in the country, and Hickory nearly cracked the top 30. That was out of 150 cities listed. To make the list, a town had to have good value, be a desirable place to live and work, and also provide a good quality of life.

“It’s a seller’s market,” broker Jason Killian said.

The popularity of the Hickory area means big business for anybody in the real estate market. Killian is a broker with CIS Home Loans and said business has taken off with the draw of the town.

“It’s one of those where you know the homes come on the market and they’re sold pretty quickly,” Killian said.

And there’s a reason why people live here.

“It’s a little more simple and a slower pace here,” Kelly Fulcher said.

“We’ve always known that the city of Hickory is a great place to live, a great place to work and a great place to raise a family,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said.

In fact, not only is the city enjoying the accolades of their high ranking across the county, but it’s also listed as the third-best place to live in the state.

Sarah Moretz has lived in the area most of her life. She moved away for a time, but the draw of the town brought her back.

“I think that the cost of living here is much less then living out in those areas, so they get a lot more for their dollar here,” she said.

But what about if you can’t afford to move with the economy like it is? Some do have a concern about the high cost of housing.

“I think having more affordable housing is important if this area is going to continue to grow,” another resident, Leo Yenderusiak, said.

According to Mayor Guess, the city has already been looking into that.

“We have over 3,000 housing units in the works right now,” Guess said.

The plan is making room for many more people from out of town who might want that Hickory quality of life.

“It’s like a Mayberry, I’ve been here since I was two years old.”

Ed Smith is an Elvis tribute artist who has been performing in the area for years. When it comes to the ranking, he speaks for the residents as well as the King.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” he said in his best Elvis voice.

Hickory also ranked No. 1 as far as being the most affordable places to live, so the awards and recognitions just keep coming.

