First heat wave of the season starts today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed just off the Carolina coast and a stalled front back to our west, the remainder of the week will bring our first round of summer-like heat and tropical humidity.

Today starts the first heat wave of the season – that’s three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.

Mixed clouds and sun today, afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, making today our hottest day so far this year. We only go up from there, as low to mid-90s are forecast Friday and Saturday as well.

Charlotte’s record high of 95 degrees set in 1964 will be challenged Friday afternoon.

As for rain, we’ll stay dry through at least the early afternoon today around the piedmont, but a few spotty – perhaps strong – thunderstorms may drift out of the mountains and down into the piedmont during the late afternoon or evening hours. The main risk for any storms that do develop would be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

There’s little chance for any rain anywhere in our area on Friday, but it sure will be hot!

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will slowly drift our way from the west so our rain chances will gradually increase. With afternoon readings holding above 90 degrees, scattered thunderstorms will flare up Saturday, but Sunday now appears to be the more active day.

With more clouds and at least a 50-50 thunderstorm chance, Sunday’s high will back down a little bit to the upper 80s before more seasonable conditions work in for the start of next week with highs forecast to be in the lower 80s Monday before falling off to the upper 70s Tuesday.

Clouds and scattered showers are still in the forecast for Monday, and possibly even Tuesday as well.

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

