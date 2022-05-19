NC DHHS Flu
Death in northeast Charlotte now a homicide, CMPD says

The shooting took place on May 4
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has begun investigating a fatality as a homicide.

The death took place on May 4 near the 6300 block of Countryside Drive. Officers responded to Atrium Main in reference to an assault call and the victim, 41-year-old Edgardo Rafael Reyes Mejia was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.

On May 19, the case was declared a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

