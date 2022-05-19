NC DHHS Flu
Fallen law enforcement officers honored in downtown Salisbury

The name of Rowan County Sheriff's deputy Billy Marsh has been added to the monument.
The name of Rowan County Sheriff's deputy Billy Marsh has been added to the monument.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fallen law enforcement officers from Rowan County were remembered on Thursday at noon with a special service in downtown Salisbury. 

The monument to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice is located in front of the courthouse. 

On Thursday dozens gathered to hear the roll call of officers who died in the line of duty over the years. 

The most recent addition to the monument was for Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy Billy Marsh.  Marsh died in October after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

A 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, and a flyover by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter highlighted the service.

