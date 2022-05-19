Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who tied up and assaulted tobacco store employee during robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person responsible for a violent armed robbery at a tobacco store in northwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday, May 14 around 9 a.m. at the Catawba Village Tobacco and Vape shop on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man enter the business and jump over the store’s front counter. The video shows the man point a gun at the employee behind the counter.

“This guy goes into this business with a firearm, points the firearm, which right there in itself is very dangerous,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows the intruder tie up the employee’s hands and legs leave him behind the counter while he collects items from the store. Smith said it is uncommon to hear about a robber tying up people during a robbery.

“It’s a little rare, but it’s not unheard of and again this was at 9:30 in the morning. This suspect right here was pretty bold,” said Smith.

Surveillance video shows other people enter the business as the robbery is happening, but Smith said the people appeared to be oblivious to the fact that a robbery was taking place. The footage shows the employee try to stand up and move toward the robber, but the man shoves the employee down and whacks him with a gun.

“This particular victim was lucky only to have sustained some minor injury,” said Smith.

After several minutes of gathering items, the robber leaves the store with his hands full of products taken from the store.

Smith said the alleged robber stopped by a grocery store in the area without a disguise. Surveillance cameras from the grocery store were able to capture a clear shot of the man’s face.

Anyone with information about the tobacco shop robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

