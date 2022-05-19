CMPD responds after gun found at north Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed that officers responded to a firearm call at a north Charlotte middle school Thursday morning.

Police were called to Ransom Middle School in reference to an armed person, but according to a representative from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), all students and staff are safe.

This is the 28th gun found on CMS property since the school year began on August 26.

No other information is currently available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

