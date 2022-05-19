Cheerwine Festival set for return to downtown Salisbury on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury will host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas when The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.

Festival goers will enjoy live entertainment from local and national musical acts, including Grammy-winning Blues Traveler and multi-platinum recording artist Spin Doctors; Cheerwine-inspired food, drinks and crafts from Carolinian vendors; kid-friendly activities; and plenty of ice-cold Cheerwine.

Since the inaugural event in 2017 (to celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary), the festival has welcomed tens of thousands of fans from across the South and boosted the city’s economy with an estimated impact of more than $1.5 million.

The festival is free.

For more information on the festival, please visit http://cheerwinefest.com.

Music Lineup:

Nearly 40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more.

Festival goers can also try a variety of culinary creations at Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” experience, which will highlight unique regional flavors from popular brands like Cackalacky.

Beer Garden:

The Cheerwine Festival Beer Gardens will host 10 local breweries. Select vendors, including New Sarum Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve Cheerwine-infused craft beer.

Additional activites

F&M Bank Kids Zone, which includes activities and entertainment for children.

Local arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine merchandise, from over 45 vendors.

F&M Bank Trolley Tours through historic downtown Salisbury, featuring a number of interesting Cheerwine sites.

Cheerwine historical exhibit at the Rowan Museum.

Relaxation Station on E. Fisher St., which features Troutman rocking chairs, a second beer garden and performances from local buskers.

