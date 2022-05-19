NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Water unveils new emergency alert system to notify customers

Account holders can opt-out at any time.
Charlotte Water
Charlotte Water(Charlotte Water)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water implemented a new alert system on Thursday to notify customers of impacts on their water service.

The new service will allow Charlotte water to have the ability to call, text and email customers to provide information on service outages and emergency incidents.

“We have been working on a notification system for quite some time and are ready to introduce it to our customers,” said Angela Charles, Charlotte Water Director. “We appreciate our customers’ suggestions and their patience as we worked on the right solution. This is a crucial tool to help update customers as incidents and situations develop.”

Examples of emergency alerts include planned or unplanned water outages, significant sew spills or water quality concerns.

The system will continue testing through June with full implementation expected in July.  For more information on Charlotte Water’s Alert System, visit CharlotteWater.org.

