NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s Meroney Theater for a one night concert

The concerts feature the awe inspiring music of musical classics with vocalists performing with...
The concerts feature the awe inspiring music of musical classics with vocalists performing with the world class orchestral musicians.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s historic Meroney Theater for a one night concert event.

Candlelight Orchestra is an orchestral tribute to one of the world’s most popular musicals, The Greatest Showman.   Held in specially selected venues in comfortable idyllic settings so you can soar with inspirational music in a relaxed but awe inspiring atmosphere bathed by the flicker of over a two-thousand candlelights.

After traveling around the world to cities like Edinburgh, London, Kotor, Montenegro and Vancouver, BC—the experience of Candlelight Orchestra has finally made its way to Salisbury.  The concerts feature the awe inspiring music of musical classics with vocalists performing with the world class orchestral musicians. With flickering candles illuminating the performers, the Candlelight Orchestra concerts present a collection of musical classics over the course of 60 mesmerizing minutes. Note: For the safety of the audience, all of the candlelight ambiance is provided through flameless candles.

The performance is set for Saturday, June 4 at 4:00 PM, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.  Doors open 45 min. prior to each performance.

The venue for the concert is the third floor of The Meroney Theater,  213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65 for all adults. Tickets are limited and are available at www.candlelightorchestra.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Authorities arrested Devonte Johnson following an assault at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Man charged with attempted rape and kidnapping of woman at Meck Co. Courthouse
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Latest News

The last live Cheerwine Festival brought 1000's of people to downtown Salisbury in 2019.
Cheerwine Festival set for return to downtown Salisbury on Saturday
Police say a robbery turned deadly after a man was shot at the Townes at University apartments.
CMPD investigating fatal robbery at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
Police say a robbery turned deadly after a man was shot at the Townes at University apartments.
CMPD investigating deadly robbery
Charlotte Water says this new system will allow the agency to call, text and email customers...
Charlotte Water announcing new warning system