Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s Meroney Theater for a one night concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s historic Meroney Theater for a one night concert event.

Candlelight Orchestra is an orchestral tribute to one of the world’s most popular musicals, The Greatest Showman. Held in specially selected venues in comfortable idyllic settings so you can soar with inspirational music in a relaxed but awe inspiring atmosphere bathed by the flicker of over a two-thousand candlelights.

After traveling around the world to cities like Edinburgh, London, Kotor, Montenegro and Vancouver, BC—the experience of Candlelight Orchestra has finally made its way to Salisbury. The concerts feature the awe inspiring music of musical classics with vocalists performing with the world class orchestral musicians. With flickering candles illuminating the performers, the Candlelight Orchestra concerts present a collection of musical classics over the course of 60 mesmerizing minutes. Note: For the safety of the audience, all of the candlelight ambiance is provided through flameless candles.

The performance is set for Saturday, June 4 at 4:00 PM, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Doors open 45 min. prior to each performance.

The venue for the concert is the third floor of The Meroney Theater, 213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65 for all adults. Tickets are limited and are available at www.candlelightorchestra.com

