90s continue for Friday and Saturday, with unsettled weather possible this weekend

High temperatures could approach records this weekend.
Friday's highs could reach as high as 95 degrees.
By Jason Myers
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s for Friday and Saturday, and near 90 degrees for Sunday. Late-day thunderstorms will be possible for this weekend, with scattered rain and storms likely for Monday. High temperatures return to the upper 70s to lower 80s for next week.

  • Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the mid 90s.
  • Saturday: Lower 90s, with scattered, late-day storms possible.
  • First Alert: Scattered storms are likely late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight will feature the chance for isolated rain showers, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday is expected to be our hottest day for the week, with afternoon high temperatures around 95 degrees; the record high temperature for May 20 is 95 degrees, set back in 1964. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The heat continues for Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with scattered, late-day storms likely. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday into Monday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Some storms may be strong-to-severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail possible.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains.

Scattered rain and storms are expected to continue for Monday, with high temperatures back in the lower 80s.

High temperatures stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s for next week, with isolated storms at times.

Looking at an early preview of Memorial Day Weekend, weather data shows the chance for unsettled weather for the start of the holiday weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Use caution in the heat and stay weather-aware for any storms!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

