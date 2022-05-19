5 arrested in large Iredell County drug bust

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) arrested five people with extensive criminal histories in a large drug bust on Tuesday.

Narcotics investigators with the ICSO received a search warrant after going undercover and purchasing narcotics from suspects at 155 Lipe Road in Troutman. They received a search warrant and located eight people at a residence actively distributing narcotics into the local community.

Due to the number of individuals with an extensive criminal history known to live and stay at the home, extra caution was used when serving the search warrant.

CMPD investigating fatal robbery at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

A search of the property located numerous amounts of crystal meth, suboxone, Xanax, Soma and other unidentified pills, along with various drug paraphernalia.

“This residence was located within 1000 feet of a local church and was a constant nuisance to area community members,” sheriff Darren Campbell said. “This is an example of an investigation that will certainly help the quality of life in the area. This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected”

Joshua Brown, 39, James Caudill, 51, David Watson, 51, June Renegar, 47, and Ronald Dulin, 53, were all arrested and charged with multiple drug-related crimes. Besides Watson, who is from Statesville, all the suspects are from Troutman. They were all taken to the Iredell County Detention Center

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.