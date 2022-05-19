NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

5 arrested in large Iredell County drug bust

A search of the property located numerous amounts of crystal meth, suboxone, Xanax, Soma and other unidentified pills, along with various drug paraphernalia.
(top left) Ronald Dulin, (bottom left) June Renegar), (middle) James Caudill, (top right)...
(top left) Ronald Dulin, (bottom left) June Renegar), (middle) James Caudill, (top right) Joshua Brown, (bottom right) David Watson(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) arrested five people with extensive criminal histories in a large drug bust on Tuesday.

Narcotics investigators with the ICSO received a search warrant after going undercover and purchasing narcotics from suspects at 155 Lipe Road in Troutman. They received a search warrant and located eight people at a residence actively distributing narcotics into the local community.

Due to the number of individuals with an extensive criminal history known to live and stay at the home, extra caution was used when serving the search warrant.

CMPD investigating fatal robbery at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

A search of the property located numerous amounts of crystal meth, suboxone, Xanax, Soma and other unidentified pills, along with various drug paraphernalia.

“This residence was located within 1000 feet of a local church and was a constant nuisance to area community members,” sheriff Darren Campbell said. “This is an example of an investigation that will certainly help the quality of life in the area. This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected”

Joshua Brown, 39, James Caudill, 51, David Watson, 51, June Renegar, 47, and Ronald Dulin, 53, were all arrested and charged with multiple drug-related crimes. Besides Watson, who is from Statesville, all the suspects are from Troutman. They were all taken to the Iredell County Detention Center

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Authorities arrested Devonte Johnson following an assault at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Man charged with attempted rape and kidnapping of woman at Meck Co. Courthouse
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Latest News

Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man once named, now cleared in Drexel case to speak to reporters
Charlotte Water
Charlotte Water unveils new emergency alert system to notify customers
Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.
Virginia man charged in chase in Rowan County on Wednesday, accused of hitting several cars including police cars
Julius Chambers HS
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games