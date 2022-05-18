Ted Budd (R), Cheri Beasley (D) win nominations for U.S. Senate in N.C. primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.

Budd had the endorsement of Donald Trump and his victory is a boost for the former president, who is looking to reshape a new generation of Republicans. He beat out former Charlotte mayor and N.C. Governor Pat McCrory in the primary to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.

McCrory was considered a moderate in the 14-candidate primary but is best known nationally for signing a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people in 2016 that cost the state billions. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also competed in the race.

Beasley, a former state supreme court justice, won her 11-candidate primary. If she prevails in November, Beasley would be the state’s first Black senator.

“I’m honored to earn your support, and I am more committed than ever to fighting for all North Carolinians in the U.S. Senate,” Beasley wrote on Twitter.

Beasley was elected to the state Court of Appeals in 2008. She was later appointed to the Supreme Court, won an election and was named chief justice by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019. In 2020, she lost a statewide election to remain chief justice by just 400 votes.

