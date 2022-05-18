NC DHHS Flu
Target workers at a Virginia store withdraw union petition

FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Virginia, have withdrawn their request with federal labor regulators for a union election.

Such an election would have joined a wave of union organizing across the country at other retailers from Amazon to Starbucks.

The petition was filed last week with the National Labor Relations Board by the independent Target Workers Unite. The group was founded by Adam Ryan, who has been working at Target Virginia store for five years.

Ryan said last week that the filing comes as workers see their pay failing to cover rising costs for basics like food and rent.

He also noted workers feel like they are having to do too many tasks, from filling online orders to unloading trucks. Ryan couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday. No reason was given in the document filed with the NLRB. The group is not required to provide a reason for the withdrawal.

The NLRB also declined to comment.

Target said in a statement last week it is committed to listening to its workers and creating an environment of mutual trust.

“We want all team members to be better off for working at Target,” the retailer said.

Target cited “industry-leading” starting hourly wages of $15 to $24, expanded health care benefits, personalized scheduling and opportunities for career growth. It said it raised the starting wage at its Christiansburg store last fall and increased wages for longer-tenured workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

