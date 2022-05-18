NC DHHS Flu
Summer heat arrives, and the threat of strong storms remains

Temperatures could reach as high as 95 degrees by Friday.
This week's temperatures will be in the high 90's
By Jason Myers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s across the piedmont on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Strong-to-severe storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon, and again for late Saturday into Sunday.

  • Isolated, strong storms possible for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the lower 90s.
  • 90s for Friday and Saturday, with more rounds of storms this weekend.
  • Upper 70s to lower 80s return for early next week.

High temperatures topped out at 88 degrees in Charlotte on Wednesday, with highs in the 90s expected Thursday through Saturday.

A few rain showers and storms will be possible overnight into Thursday morning, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. The highest chance for rain will be for the mountains.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies early with a few strong thunderstorms for the afternoon. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains.

Any storm that develops could become strong-to-severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and possibly hail.

Thursday night will feature the chance for a few rain showers, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday is expected to be our hottest day of the week, with afternoon high temperatures approaching 95 degrees; the record-high temperature for May 20 is 95 degrees, set back in 1964. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The heat continues for Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with isolated, late-day storms likely. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday, which is our highest chance for rain and storms, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas.

Some storms may be strong-to-severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and possibly hail. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid 70s for the mountains.

Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for early next week, with scattered rain showers lingering into Monday.

Be careful in the heat this week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

